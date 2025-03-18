IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $422.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

