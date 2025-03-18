IMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.0 %

DAPR stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

