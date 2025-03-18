IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.