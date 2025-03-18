IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

