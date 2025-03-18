Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,020 shares of company stock worth $1,981,882 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. 5,175,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

