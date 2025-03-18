Independent Family Office LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

