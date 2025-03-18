Independent Family Office LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

