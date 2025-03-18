Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

