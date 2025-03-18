Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 63.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 266,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 103,659 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

