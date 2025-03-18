Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

