Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,758. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

