Insider Buying: Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CFO Buys 40,297 Shares of Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 1,710,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
