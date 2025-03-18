Insider Buying: Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CFO Buys 40,297 Shares of Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 1,710,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

About Enviri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviri by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enviri by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enviri by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Enviri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.