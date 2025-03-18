Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 37 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 37 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($178.30).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Ken Murphy acquired 35 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £138.25 ($179.57).

On Friday, January 17th, Ken Murphy bought 38 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($179.66).

Tesco Trading Up 0.6 %

TSCO stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.20 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,498,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.32. The firm has a market cap of £21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 277.50 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 398.10 ($5.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

