Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Insider Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Kozlovsky sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $14,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,474.60. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. 46,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.