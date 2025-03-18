Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

