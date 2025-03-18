Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228,230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

