Intech Investment Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

