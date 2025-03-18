Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,879 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.97. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

