International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

