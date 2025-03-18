Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 7,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.