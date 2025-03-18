Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.