Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

