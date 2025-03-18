Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 711,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 231,331 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $27.72.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
