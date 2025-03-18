Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 711,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 231,331 shares.The stock last traded at $27.77 and had previously closed at $27.72.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

