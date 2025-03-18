Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

