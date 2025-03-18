Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,226 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,383,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 436,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,394,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 224,413 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

