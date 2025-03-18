iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

