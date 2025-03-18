iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 1,146,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

