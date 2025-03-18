iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,078. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

