iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance
XT opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.