iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

