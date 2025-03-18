iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.