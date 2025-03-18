iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 10.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

