iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.