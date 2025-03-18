iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Plans $0.44 Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4353 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 12,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603. The company has a market cap of $653.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

