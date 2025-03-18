iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWZS remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 153,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,845. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

