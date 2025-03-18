iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

