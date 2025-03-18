iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Boosted by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

