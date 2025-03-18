iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

