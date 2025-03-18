iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,861,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

