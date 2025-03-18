iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QNXT)

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QNXT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 27.34. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
About iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.