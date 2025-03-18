iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

