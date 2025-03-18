iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

