iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 87,667 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.