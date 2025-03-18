iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 764,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

