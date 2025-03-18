iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
