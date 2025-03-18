iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.