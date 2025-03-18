iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

