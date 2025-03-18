iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 634,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 816,572 shares.The stock last traded at $144.36 and had previously closed at $146.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

