Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

