Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 235,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALTS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Janone has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

