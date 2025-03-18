Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $419.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.