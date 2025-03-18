Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend of $1.65

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 175.0% increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Jardine Matheson stock remained flat at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 0.40.
About Jardine Matheson
