Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend of $1.65

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 175.0% increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jardine Matheson stock remained flat at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 0.40.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

