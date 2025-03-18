Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 380,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.